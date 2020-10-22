Rita Mabel Sorensen, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Rita was born July 5, 1932, in Lincoln, Arkansas, to Robert E. and Mabel R. Whittenberg.

Rita grew up in Arkansas and South Missouri, living on a farm and apple orchard in her youth. She enjoyed nature, taking walks, playing in the creeks of South Missouri with her cousins, and the changing of colors in the fall. Rita attended school in Goodman, Missouri, and then graduated from the University of Missouri in 1955. It was there that she met and was united in marriage to Lawrence (Larry) P. Sorensen, Sr. Larry died in Dec. of 1995.

Together they had three children, Pete, Jim and Kathy. Most of Rita's career was spent as an elementary school teacher. Rita's greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren who loved to eat the wonderful meals and delicious baked goods she would make. She enjoyed playing school with the grandchildren and helped them learn the love of reading. Rita's best times were spent at the lake with family boating, swimming, and taking in nature.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Robert E. Whittenberg, Jr.

Survivors include: children, Lawrence Peter Sorensen, Jr. (Carol), James D. Sorensen and Kathy Bauer (Joe); grandchildren, Kara, Kyle, Kayla, Daniel, Dustin, Darbi, James and step grandchildren Veronica and Krystal; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Graveside Memorial Service was held Thursday Oct. 15, 1:30 p.m., Antioch Cemetery, Pittsburg, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.