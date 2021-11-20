William "Bill" Sontheimer, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
He was born Oct. 11, 1960, in St. Joseph, to Roy and Susie (Bartlow) Sontheimer.
Bill was a graduate of Lafayette High School and later graduated from Missouri Western in 1995 where he obtained his bachelor's degree.
He enjoyed music, especially Dolly Parton, watching Lucille Ball and admired Marilyn Monroe. Bill loved family gatherings and was also the genealogy expert and caregiver of the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Clark; and niece, Jonna Rehm.
Survivors include brother, Tom Sontheimer (Cathy); nieces, Tracy Frye, Kelly Flattery (Jacob); nephews, Benji Sontheimer, Kevin Clark; and several great-nieces.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Friends of The Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
