Sontheimer, Carol Y. 1936-2022 Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. - Carol Yvonne (Neely) Sontheimer, 85, Neosho, Missouri, passed away on May 29, 2022, at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Carol was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1936, to Pat and Edna (Lewis) Neely at home in St. Joseph. She attended Lindbergh Elementary School and graduated from Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, in 1954 where she was a Lampion and worked on the school newspaper. After high school, she attended Gard's Business College and after graduation was employed by the Social Security Administration as a claims representative. She later became a full-time mom, homemaker and wife.She was active in the PTA while her children were in school and served as a block parent in St. Joseph.
She married Jerry R. Sontheimer at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral on Oct. 22, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2009.Carol moved to southwest Missouri in 1972 after her husband began a new career as a federal inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture.
She leaves behind two children, Steve, Neosho and Lee Ann Murphy, Neosho and three grandchildren, Emily Murphy, Joplin, Megan Murphy, Neosho and Patrick Murphy, Neosho. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death as did her sister, Janet Puett, and two brothers, Raymond and Darrell Neely. Her nephew, Bill Sontheimer and a niece, Mary Sontheimer Clark, and a son-in-law, Roy W. Murphy also preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Catholic Faith and the St. Canera Parish in Neosho. She enjoyed travel, singing, music, and reading. Her apple pie was the best pie ever made as were her homemade cookies. She was a devoted mom, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many.
