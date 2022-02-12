Sonnenmoser, Otto F. 1950-2022 Rushville, Mo.

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Otto Frederick Sonnenmoser, 71, of Rushville, died due to an accidental drowning on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Jamesport Community Lake while fishing.
Otto was born on June 22, 1950, in Atchison, the son of Otto Franklin and Virginia Mae (Kuhnert) Sonnenmoser.
He graduated from Maur-Hill Prep School in 1968, and earned a degree from Benedictine College.
Otto worked as a farmer in the Rushville Community. He attended the Rushville Christian Church and enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing.
Survivors include two brothers, Kenneth Sonnenmoser, Kansas City, Kansas and John Sonnenmoser, Rushville and a sister, Elizabeth Coffman, Ft. Worth, Texas.
His parents; a sister, Virginia Perry-Smith and an infant sister, Agnes Clare Sonnenmoser preceded him in death.
A visitation with family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. The body has been cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be given to the Missouri Department of Conservation or the Gallatin Fire District - Water Rescue and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
