SAVANNAH, Mo. -Jeanette Kay Sommer, 72, of Savannah, Missouri, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Jeanette was born Aug. 6, 1948, in St. Joseph, to George Lawrence and Leone Alberta (Oppenlander) Sommer.

She was a graduate of Oregon High School, Oregon, Missouri, and graduated with a Bachelor's of Education from the College of Emporia. She taught Elementary and High School Music in Downs, Kansas, Bellville, Kansas, Munson, Kansas, and Plainville, Kansas.

She married Calvin Hair on Jan. 1, 1997, and he survives of the home. Also surviving are stepchildren, Matthew William Hair and Christopher David Hair; sister-in-law, Alda Sommer; nephew, John D. Sommer (Velvet); nieces, Ellen Sommer; Kristin Gamache (Tim) great-niece, Krista Cravens (Kevin); great-nephews, Alec Gamache, Andrew Bottorff; and great-great-niece, Khloe Cravens.

Jeanette had a love for music and played the organ and piano for many different churches in the towns where she lived. She has a love for animals, especially horses. She enjoyed horseback riding.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Irwin Sommer.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contributions may be made to Savannah United Methodist Church or the Presbyterian Church of Hays, Kansas.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.