Wilma Jean Sollars, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away May 10, 2022, in a Savannah, Missouri, health care center. She was born Sept. 21, 1929, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Georgia and William "Elmer" Cunningham.
She had worked at Noma Lites, Whitaker Cable, and Sherwood Medical. She loved bingo, playing the penny slot machines, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of VFW post 6760 Women's Auxiliary.
Wilma was preceded in death by husband, Charles Thomas Sollars, parents, brothers, George, and John Cunningham; sisters, Delora "Sis" Phoenix, and Florence "Babe" Penland.
Survivors include, sons, Burt (Becky) Sollars, St. Joseph; and Charles R. (Denise) Sollars, Paola, Kansas; and daughter, Janice Rae (Mark) Johnson, Sedalia, Missouri; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim and Walt Cunningham; and a sister Leah Carroll; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the St. Judes Children's hospital.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.