SAVANNAH, Mo. - Shawn Michael "Stump" Sollars, 49, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mosaic hospital. He was born March 6, 1973, in St. Joseph, to Sitha and Charles Matthews but was adopted and raised by Marvin and Billie Sue Sollars. He married Rebekah Rutherford on Dec. 19, 2003, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at Snip and Trim Lawn Care. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, bike riding, and being outdoors.
Shawn was preceded in death by his adopted father, Marvin Sollars; birth father, Charles Matthews; sister, Dana Renee Sollars; brother, Gregg Sollars; and nephew, Colby Sollars.
Survivors include his wife, Rebekah Rutherford of the home; adopted mother, Billie Sue Sollars of St. Joseph; birth mother, Sitha Brindgar of Mammoth Cave, Kentucky; seven children, Dallas Heald of Hastings, Nebraska, Tayler (Ryan) Williams, Coy Rutherford, Rebekah Sollars all of St. Joseph, Blayne Sollars, Annie Sollars, and Abbie "Jew" Sollars all of the home; eight grandchildren, Landon, Ryelynn, Brealynn, Dasan, Slate, Kayden, Truman, and Maddison; siblings, Krickett Brinegar of Mammoth Cave, Saresa Shepherd of Platte City, Missouri, Mike Matthews, Darrin Sollars, and Susan Sollars, all from St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 1n to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, with a celebration of life and public live stream starting at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Shawn Sollars as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.