Sollars, Robert 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Sollars, Robert 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert (Bob) Sollars, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. at our chapel followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.See full obituary at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Interment Christianity Chapel Funeral Service Robert Obituary Sidenfaden × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 31, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 30, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPedestrian killed after being hit by car on ThursdayLeader of local police training institution diesTwo new clothing stores coming to Edmond StreetOlympic skating coach returns to St. Joseph after 25 yearsMissouri River dips to record low at Jefferson CityHayley McKinneySchool board hopeful list ends up at 10Family events planned for New Year's Eve in the areaHoliday Park wraps up its 41st year of spreading cheerSchool board leader advises candidates on training
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.