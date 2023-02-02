Sollars, Lon B. 1948-2023 Helena, Mo. Feb 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Sollars, Lon B. 1948-2023 Helena, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HELENA, Mo. - Lon B. Sollars, 74, Helena, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.He was born March 21, 1948, in Aneheim, California.Survivors include his sons, Scott (Tara) and Michael Sollars; grandchildren, Austin, Abby, and Andrew Sollars.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Sollars as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 2, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 1, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 31, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMurder case moves forward against St. Joseph manMan hit with assault charge after altercationSt. Joseph man sentenced to 15 years in federal prisonShow-Me Science: St. Joseph teacher uses snow to bring science lesson to lifeMissouri’s housing and utility assistance program to endPedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Belt HighwayMan sentenced for threat to blow up local Social Security officeCasino sees dip in admissions to end 2022Car dealerships see strong start to the yearMan pleads guilty to selling drug that caused overdose
