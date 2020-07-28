Gregg Sollars, age 63, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, due to health complications.

Gregg was born December 14, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Marvin and Billie Sollars. He was a 1975 graduate of Lafayette High School where he played football and baseball.

After high school, Gregg was married for three years and they welcomed a son, Joshua Eric, on April 29, 1976. On June 10, 1983, he married the love of his life, Penny (Sipes). With this marriage, he gained a son in Brian Sipes.

For over 20 years, Gregg worked for the City of St. Joseph, but his favorite job was being a grandpa. He was well-loved by his grandchildren, and they could bring the biggest smile to his face. He enjoyed giving them rides around the neighborhood on his electric scooter, and spent his days begrudgingly watching Paw Patrol with his youngest grandson, Jordan. He loved sharing his snack foods with his granddaughter, Brylee, and they always split the last cookie in half to share.

Gregg was a lifelong member of his church and served as a deacon at Woodson Chapel Christian Church.

He will be missed by all.

Gregg was preceded in death by: his father, Marvin Sollars; sister, Dana Rene; nephew, Colby Sollars; both sets of grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Gregg is survived by: his wife, Penny of St. Joseph; son, Josh Sollars (Twilia) of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Brian Sipes (Candace Claycomb) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Mark, Kile, Jace, Erica, Brylee, and Jordan; mother, Billie Sollars; siblings, Susie Sollars, Darrin (Amanda) Sollars, Shawn (Becky) Sollars, Saresa (Rob) Shepherd; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial Services 10 a.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to service Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests donations be made to Woodson Chapel.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.