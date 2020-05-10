Sollars, Danny R. 1958-2020

Danny Ray Sollars, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.

He was born Feb. 20, 1958, in St. Joseph.

Danny was preceded in death by parents, Barney and Mable (Steltenpohl) Sollars and brothers, Ronald Steltenpohl and Mike Sollars.

Survivors include: brothers, Richard Mauzey (Karin), Gary Sollars (Chandra), Steven Sollars, Alan Sollars, Donald Sollars; sisters, Linda Kissick (James), Kathy Cunningham (Mike), Amy Evert (Charles); numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation Services: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.