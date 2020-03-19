Sollars, Charlotte M. 1948-2020

Charlotte Mae (Karr) Sollars, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020, at her home, in St. Joseph.

She was born Jan. 17, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Irvin and Helen (Kretzer) Karr.

She married Steven Sollars, on Jan. 21, 1999; he survives of the home.

She worked a LaVerna Village, in Savannah, for 30 years, only retiring due to her health. She loved taking care of her family and folks at LaVerna Village. Many folks at LaVerna called her "Cricket".

She loved spending time with her grandson, Ryan Howard.

Survivors include: her children: Terry Howard, of Savannah, Tracy (Anna) Howard, of St. Joseph, Ronda Howard, of Louisville, Kentucky; and stepson, Steven Sollars II, of Savannah; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and brother, Rick Karr.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Cremation will follow the services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.