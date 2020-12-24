Soliday, Nancy L. 1933-2020

Nancy Soliday passed on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Born in Ohio in 1933, Nancy Breithaupt, a gifted pianist, attended the conservatory for music at Ohio State, where she met her husband of over 60 years, Stanley Soliday.

In 1986, Nancy and Stanley moved to St. Joseph, where Nancy ended her career of music teaching and began a small business, Designer Gems.

Nancy loved her children, grandchildren, and friends as well as gardening and books, music and football, her pets and Krug Park.

She will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Survivors include: three children: Stanley, Elizabeth, and Mary; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Contributions can be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

A memorial will be held in Vancouver, Washington, at a later time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.