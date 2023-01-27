Soehren, Delos O. 1935-2023 Turney, Mo.

Born Aug. 19, 1935, in Scranton, North Dakota, he was the son of Henry and Helen (Gunther) Soehren.
Del joined the United States Air Force and served in both the Korean War and Vietnam War, where he flew a B-47. After serving 13 years, Del was a commercial airplane pilot for TWA for 25 years, logging over 22,000 flying hours.
He was ordained in the Penecostal Church Of God in 1990 and began his ministry in 1994 through 1996, where he flew Missions Works for the Christian Pilots Association of Alaska.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Sheila Jo; and three brothers: Henry, Merle and Marvin.
Survivors: wife, Cheryl, of the home; four sons: Delos (Karen) Soehren, Jr., Turney, Lance (Thea) Soehren, Nixa, Missouri, William (Kelly) Hulin, Boise, Idaho, Stuart (Celia) Hulin, Big Timber, Montana; three daughters: Melony (Bob) Schmidt, Liberty, Missouri, Evon (Robert) Nather, Pleasanton, California, Erin (Todd) Waller, Liberty, Missouri; 29 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri with visitation one hour prior, 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Memorial Fund: First Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
