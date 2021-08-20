Glenn R. Sodowsky, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born Nov. 13, 1948, in Salina, Kansas, to Glenn "Sandy" and Alice (Ziolkowski) Sodowsky.
He graduated from Benton High School.
Glenn married Kathy Rae Hyatt on April 6, 1968. She survives of the home.
Glenn served in the U.S. Navy, 1968-1972 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, then 1975-1978 in Dallas, Texas. He worked at Farmland Chemical for 13 years and then at St. Joseph Water Protection for 28 years.
Glenn enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include: his sons, Steven and Christopher (Patty), of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Michael Sodowsky, Trevor Bressman, Colton Sodowsky, and Haley Townsend; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeannette Sodowsky.
Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Ebenezer UMC, 7000 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at the church.
The family suggests donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.