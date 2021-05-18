Dixie Sherlene Snyder, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021.
She was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Edina, Missouri, to William and Dixie Jane (McCoy) Allen. Dixie lived in Chicago, Illinois, until moving to St. Joseph in 1983.
Dixie married Richard Snyder April 25, 1987. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed music, dancing, and camping, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; numerous aunts and uncles.
Additional survivors include children, John Suba (Leslie), Cherry Penland (Bill), Brenda Suba; grandchildren, Shawn Ashford (Jordynn), Dayonna McGaughy (Trevor), John Suba, Jr. (Brandi), Joshua Suba, LeeAnna Suba; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jeff Allen (Kim); sister, Deborah Allen; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of Life will be held at daughter, Cherry Penland's home, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2009 Buckingham St. St. Joseph, MO 64506. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.