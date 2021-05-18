Dixie Sherlene Snyder, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021.

She was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Edina, Missouri, to William and Dixie Jane (McCoy) Allen. Dixie lived in Chicago, Illinois, until moving to St. Joseph in 1983.

Dixie married Richard Snyder April 25, 1987. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed music, dancing, and camping, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; numerous aunts and uncles.

Additional survivors include children, John Suba (Leslie), Cherry Penland (Bill), Brenda Suba; grandchildren, Shawn Ashford (Jordynn), Dayonna McGaughy (Trevor), John Suba, Jr. (Brandi), Joshua Suba, LeeAnna Suba; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jeff Allen (Kim); sister, Deborah Allen; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Celebration of Life will be held at daughter, Cherry Penland's home, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2009 Buckingham St. St. Joseph, MO 64506. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.