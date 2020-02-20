EDGERTON, Mo. - Staley LeRoy Snook Sr., 90, Edgerton, passed away Feb. 17, 2020.
Survivors: children: Staley Jr. (Stephanie), Sheryl (John), Steven (Sara) and Sheldon (Mary); siblings: Earl (Diane), Marjorie (Walt) Stubbs and Martha Jane (David) Williams; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgerton American Legion Post 445. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.