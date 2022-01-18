Snodgrass Sr., William J. 1935-2022 Leavenworth, Kan.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - William "Bill" James Snodgrass Sr., 86, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Bill was born on Sept. 16, 1935, in Long Island, Kansas, to Leonard Dallas and Inez (Miner) Snodgrass.
He was a member of the Local Operators #101.
Bill married Betty Sharp on Aug. 8, 1954, at the Burr Oak Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2019.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Leonard Snodgrass; brothers, Cecil, Clarence, Verle, Walt, Duane, Russell Snodgrass; and a sister, Mae Kelly.
Survivors, Bev Armstrong (Wally), Lansing, Kansas; Ellen Pettis (Dan), Leavenworth; Tim Snodgrass (Lisa), Drexel, Missouri; Jim Snodgrass (Connie), Wathena, Kansas; daughter-in-law, LaDonna Snodgrass, Greenwood, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Neva Moore (Jim), June Benson (Wayne), and Phyllis Sharp; brother, Virgil Snodgrass (Ruth); numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 10 a.m. one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday.
Memorials: American Heart Association.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
