Snodgrass, Cheryl Lathrop, Mo.

Cheryl Snodgrass

LATHROP, Mo. - Cheryl (Hagan) Snodgrass, age 76, longtime Lathrop, Missouri, resident passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 20, 2021, at Northcare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Senate Bill 40 - Friends of the Lathrop City Park Project via Goppert Financial Bank or Lathrop United Methodist Church Trustee's Fund.

Memorial services will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Lathrop United Methodist Church in Lathrop, Missouri.

Visitation will be held the evening prior from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the church. Inurnment in Lathrop Cemetery, Lathrop. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.

Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.