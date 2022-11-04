Bryce E. Snodderly, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
He was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Bolckow, Missouri, to Charles and Opal (Ellis) Snodderly.
Bryce proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.
He married Illah J. Sawyer on Nov. 25, 1950. They shared 67 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2017.
Bryce was a sales manager for many years, first at St. Joseph Furnace & Supply and then for Century Supply.
He was a longtime member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, where he served as an elder, deacon and chairman of the church board.
In earlier years, Bryce enjoyed traveling on family vacations and later on he liked to just spend time with family, especially outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Illah; his parents; and siblings, Logan Snodderly, Joy Flynn and JoAnn McCormick.
Survivors include sons, Craig (Stacy), Brian (Mary), and James (Beth) Snodderly; grandchildren, Tony Snodderly (Shondra), Mark Snodderly, Jeffrey Snodderly (Ashley), and Sienna Snodderly; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Snodderly Phillips (Dan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Wyatt Park Christian Church, with a dinner to follow.
