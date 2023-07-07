Eugenia L. "Gene" Snider, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joe C. and Eugenia (Leighton) Chatman.
Gene attended Kansas State University, and later worked as the chief clerk of probate for the Buchanan County courthouse. She recently worked part-time helping attorney Todd Griffee with probate paperwork.
She was married to David Floyd Snider, who preceded her in death.
Gene enjoyed playing bridge at the Senior Center, where she also attended "luncheon chat and chow" meetings with her friends. She was a board member of her neighborhood HOA and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an avid supporter of the Robidoux Resident Theatre, where her children often perform.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Eugenia; husband, David; daughter, Jacque; and brother, Joe Chatman.
Survivors include her children, Steven Snider (Janet) and Jennifer Darst (Gary); brother, Bill Chatman (Lynn); sister, Mary Chatman (Yvonne); grandchildren, Tabitha, Taylor and Katie; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Renovation Church, St. Joseph. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Renovation Church, St. Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Robidoux Resident Theatre.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
