Snider, Earl W. Plattsburg, Mo.

Earl W. Snider, Jr.
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Earl W. "Buster" Snider, Jr. 83, Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away April 13, 2021.
Survived by wife, Joy Snider; sons, Jeff Snider and Darel (Sheryl) Snider; grandchildren, Sarah (AJ) Schumacher, Nathan Snider, Brad Snider, Ethan Snider, Hannah Snider; great-grandson, Tesher Schumacher.
In lieu of flowers, donations: NorthCare Hospice House or Habitat for Humanity.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, Missouri.
Private Burial: East Slope Cemetery, Riverside, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
