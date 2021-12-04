Snead, Norman K. 1942-2021 Denver, Mo.

DENVER, Mo. - Norman Keith Snead, 78, Denver, Missouri, passed away Dec. 2, 2021, at his home.
Norman is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Lela; daughters, Norma June (Charles) Fleming of Kansas City, Rhonda (Kirk) Palmer of Brookfield, Missouri, Tammy (David) McCulloch of Amity, Missouri; four grandchildren, Ryan (Ceaira) Palmer of Brookfield, Lydia Palmer of Brookfield, Adam Palmer of Belton, Missouri, Ian Fleming, friend Rhianne Beattie of St. Charles, Missouri; great-grandson, Maverick Palmer; sister, Mary Glor; brothers, Dwight Snead, Larry Snead, Roger (Pam) Snead; in-laws, Elvis (Nancy) Allen, Lois (Terry) Collins, June (Pat) Abplanalp; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Logsdon Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
