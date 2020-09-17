Snead, James B. 1952-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - James Burl Snead, 68, of Albany, Missouri, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph, on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. James was born Albany on Feb. 1, 1952, to parents James E. Snead and Betty Lee Jones Snead formerly of Lone Star, Missouri.

As a child growing up in Lone Star, James was closely knitted with family where he regularly worked with his father and grandfather on the family farm. As a high school student, James was involved in Wrestling, Track, Football, FFA, Choir, Art and various other activities. Outside of school, James enjoyed woodworking and fast cars.

When James graduated from Albany High School in 1970, he attended Northwest Missouri State University where he wrestled and majored in Industrial Arts and Technology. James graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 1974, where he would later earn his Master's Degree in Secondary Education in 1983.

James married Priscilla (Swafford) Snead, in Albany, on July 28, 1974. Later that summer, James and Priscilla relocated to Southeast Iowa where James began his teaching career. While in Iowa, James taught Industrial Arts and Technology, Autobody and Fender, coached wrestling, and drove a school bus for more than a decade.

In 1990, James relocated to Albany, where he taught at Worth County High School and was head football coach. That year, James lead the Worth County Tigers to their first winning season in five years, a season where they were picked to win 1 or 2 games, and an appearance in the Missouri State Football Quarterfinals.

The following year, James was given the opportunity to teach and coach in his home town and alma matter at Albany High School. While teaching in Albany, James was given the opportunity to coach the sport he loved most, wrestling. As head wrestling coach, James forged a great number of close lifelong friendships with his dedicated athletes and parents. In addition to coaching wrestling for eight seasons, James also spent a number of years coaching junior high football and girls track before he retired from teaching in 2008.

Outside of coaching and the classroom, James was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church, University Baptist Church, and later, Albany Baptist Church where his love for Southern Gospel music was showcased. James was a talented bass vocalist where he sang in the Albany Baptist Church Choir, as well as a family gospel singing group with his wife, in-laws, and niece. In addition to his love of gospel music, James was perhaps one of the most dedicated Amateur Radio (HAM) Operators one could ever come across, a hobby that was born out of his love for CB radios as a child. Under his HAM call name WD0HMA, and CB handle, "Porky Pig," James made numerous friends and had the occasional encounter with a few very famous people over the years that shared his love for the same hobby.

In later years, James enjoyed time on the family farm, the occasional trip to Branson with his wife Priscilla, and spending time with his son, Nathan, daughter-in-law, Michelle, two granddaughters, Kylee and Kinley, and other friends, family, and visitors.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, James E. Snead and Betty Snead; father-in-law, Reverend Earl F. Swafford; great niece, Kayci Emerson; and other late and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

He is survived by: his wife, Priscilla Snead, Albany; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Michelle Snead, Frisco, Texas; granddaughters, Kylee Snead and Kinley Snead, Frisco; mother-in-law, Jean Swafford, Albany; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Carole McIntosh, Albany; nieces and nephews, Megan, Matt, Brysen and Brayden Emerson, Greenfield, Iowa; niece, Ryanne McIntosh, Greenfield; and various other cousins and friends.

Graveside Service and Burial: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the graveside service on Saturday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Friday.

The family requests that those in attendance adhere to the CDC mask and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial Contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.