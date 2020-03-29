Smithers,Sherrie 1962-2020

Sherrie Smithers, 58, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday March 27, 2020, in Saint Joseph.

Born Feb. 18, 1962, she was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother; a sister,

Survivors include: four children: Falisha Attebury, Roger Bricker, Charity Ebling and Tiffany Cruz; three sisters, four brothers; and 14 grandchildren.

Sherrie will be cremated, under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

The full obituary and memorials may be left on the online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com, or in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.