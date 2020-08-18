Harlan H. Smither, 82 of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Oregon Care Center.

Harlan was born Dec. 1, 1937, to the late Enos and Grace (Allen) Smither in Amazonia, Missouri.

He married his wife, Carolyn (Jenkins) Smither, April 19, 1957, in St. Joseph, and had three beautiful children, Wayne, Sherlyn and Keith.

He was in the Naval Reserve for eight years, from 1958 to 1966. During his time he worked as a First Class Signalman and retired as a Petty Officer III.

Surviving of the home, his wife, Carolyn; children, Wayne (Lori) Smither, Sherlyn Jurgensen, and Keith (Teresa) Smither; sister, Hester (Frank) Hess; sister-in-law, Priscilla Jenkins; grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael (Kathy), Chris (Frankie), Stephanie, Drew (Lauren), Hannah, Travis (Chloe), and Haylee; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Haylee Smither; sister, Betty June Parker; and two sisters-in-law, Madeena Jenkins and Edene Locklear.

Harlan was very devoted to his church. He was a Deacon at Green Valley Baptist Church. During his spare time he would volunteer at Second Harvest, was an avid gardener, and loved playing his Chet Adkins guitar. He was a friend of Bill's.

Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at St. John's Cemetery in Amazonia, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.