Carolyn J. Smither, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away July 9, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Pollocksville, North Carolina, on July 6, 1938, to the late Julian C. and Rebecca Jenkins and Virginia (Howie) Jenkins.
She married Harlan H. Smither on April 19, 1957, in St. Joseph, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2020; after 63 years of marriage. They had three beautiful children; Wayne, Sherlyn, and Keith.
Carolyn retired as a secretary from AG Processing in 2000.
Survivors include her children, Wayne (Lori) Smither, Sherlyn Jurgensen, Keith (Teresa) Smither; grandchildren Jonathan, Michael (Kathy), Chris (Frankie), Stephanie, Raven, Riley, Lexi, Drew (Lauren), Hannah (Stephen), Travis (Chloe) Angie; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Priscilla Jenkins; sister-in-law, Hester (Frank) Hess; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Haylee Smither; three sisters Madeena Jenkins, Edrene Locklear, Christine Beal; and sister-in-law Betty June Parker.
She was a very active member of Green Valley Baptist Church, where she played the piano. She was an accomplished pianist, liked to sew, loved to read and travel. She loved her garden and was well known for her tomatoes. She was a dedicated and sacrificial mother and grandmother, and was very well organized in everything.
Services will be Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Green Valley Baptist Church.
Visitation will precede the funeral from noon until time of service. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery; Amazonia, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
