Carolyn J. Smither, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away July 9, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Pollocksville, North Carolina, on July 6, 1938, to the late Julian C. and Rebecca Jenkins and Virginia (Howie) Jenkins.

She married Harlan H. Smither on April 19, 1957, in St. Joseph, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2020; after 63 years of marriage. They had three beautiful children; Wayne, Sherlyn, and Keith.

