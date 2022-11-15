William "Bill" Leroy Smith, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to Kenneth and Frances (Miller) Smith on April 5, 1948, in St. Joseph.

After graduating from Lafayette high school, he married Patricia Henderson on Nov. 18, 1967. Bill served in the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician in the United States Air Force. He retired from St. Joseph Packaging after 30 years of service. For 20 years, Bill enjoyed lending his bright smile to the role of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny for families around St. Joseph. In his free time, he collected and repaired classic cars and toy tractors. Bill was a true family man and adored his family. He was a Christian.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.