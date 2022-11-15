William "Bill" Leroy Smith, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to Kenneth and Frances (Miller) Smith on April 5, 1948, in St. Joseph.
After graduating from Lafayette high school, he married Patricia Henderson on Nov. 18, 1967. Bill served in the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician in the United States Air Force. He retired from St. Joseph Packaging after 30 years of service. For 20 years, Bill enjoyed lending his bright smile to the role of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny for families around St. Joseph. In his free time, he collected and repaired classic cars and toy tractors. Bill was a true family man and adored his family. He was a Christian.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Smith; brother, Glenn Smith; and daughter, Windy Smith.
Survivors include children, Heather (Herb) Steeby, Bridgette (Michael) Sander, Billy Smith, Amanda (Mark) Huffman, Mikala (Ben) Gardner; former wife, Pat Smith of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Wyatt Pankau, Miranda (Anas) Abed, Wade Sander, Shiloh Laxson, Destiny Wermelskirchen, Madlin Sander, Kailey Smith, Landin Wermelskirchen, Micaden Huffman, Eli Huffman, and Ava Huffman; great-grandchildren, Jude, Ensley, and Islay Gardner; brothers, Kenny (Betty) Smith, and Gary (Linda) Smith; and sister, Cheryl (Ramse) Grace.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Gollub and the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Hospital for the wonderful care they have provided over the years. Bill greatly appreciated all of you, as well as your determination and dedication to his care.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at King Hill Cemetery. Military Honors under the direction of the United States Air Force.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
