WATHENA, Kan. - W. Gerald Smith, 78, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He was born July 1, 1943, in Comer, Georgia, to Odell and Charlotte Smith.
Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He married Shelby Jean Crook on Sept. 17, 1964. She survives of the home.
He worked as a truck broker in Gainesville, Georgia, then retired in St. Joseph.
Gerald enjoyed playing golf, watching the Georgia Bulldogs, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Doyle Smith, Jack Smith, Doug Smith, and Sara Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean; daughter, Celena Fuson (Michael); grandchildren, John and Robert Fuson; nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10 a.m. Saturday, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.