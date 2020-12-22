Terry Preston Smith, 31, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born May 15, 1989, in St. Joseph, son of Elizabeth and Terry Smith.

He enjoyed going to the river, and playing with his nieces and nephews, he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Terry is survived by mother, Elizabeth Smith, father, Terry Dwight Smith both of St. Joseph; brothers, David (Barbara Jane), Cody (Emily), Raymond Smith, and Bobby Thompson; sisters, Bette Smith (Billy Self), Bridget Smith (David Burley) and Delura Smith (Shawn Bartels); two cousins, Carrie Shirley and Kalie Weaver; two uncles, Harry Stewart, Sr., and Dean Carpenter, Jr.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There was a private viewing for his family, and he has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

