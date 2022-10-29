Smith, Terry L. 1950-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Terry Lynn Smith, 71, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Memorial Graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri, with Rev. Tim Champ officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the International Forest of Friendship or Humane Society of Atchison and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Terry was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Atchison, the son of Eugene and Eva Pearl (Owen) Smith. He attended Missouri Western State College earning a bachelor's degree. Terry worked as a parts department manager before going to the IT Department at Missouri Western State College. He was a member of the Atchison River Rods and enjoyed working on cars, bass fishing, computers, electronics, movies, Kansas City Chiefs and traveling with his best friend, his wife Cheryl.
Terry married Cheryl Wyckoff on July 29, 1977; she survives of the home. Additional survivors include two brothers, Lee Smith and Norman (Bonnie) Smith, both of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Michael (Zhanna) Wyckoff, San Diego, Missouri; nieces, Diane (Wally) Riggs, Rushville, Pam (John) Sullivan, Clovis, California.
He was preceded by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Maxine Smith, sister-in-law, Margaret Smith. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
