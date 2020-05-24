Smith, Sidney 1930-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Sidney Smith, 89, of Mound City, passed away at Mosaic Life Care on May 21, 2020.

He was born June 16, 1930, near Mound City, and graduated from Mound City High School in 1948.

On New Year's Eve of 1949, Sidney married Delores J. Field. They were blessed with the birth of their son, Stanley E. Smith, on Sept. 5, 1957.

Sidney served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He farmed all his life, and served on the Holt County Johnson Grass Control Board.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Sam and Rose (McIntyre) Smith; son, Stanley; and sisters, Mrs. Garney (Louise) Heck and Mrs. Leon (Eleanor) Rowlett.

Survivors include: his wife, Delores, of the home; grandchildren, Misty (Mark) of Highland, Kansas, and Jeremy (Jessica) of White Cloud, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Levi, Austin, Joshua, and Shelby.

Graveside services with Military Honors: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Hope Cemetery.

Open visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.