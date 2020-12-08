Shirley L. Smith, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

She was born Dec. 4, 1928, in St. Joseph to Lester and Rosa Lea (Branum) Linville.

Shirley married Tommy B. Smith on June 18, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2016.

She was a longtime member of and avid golfer at Moila Country Club. She and her husband loved to travel the world, with the Rhine River her favorite place to visit.

Her favorite times were spent with family at the Lake of the Ozarks and at their condo in Bonita Beach, Florida.

Shirley had an amazing green thumb, and her garden, landscaping and house were immaculate. She was ever the hostess.

She and Tommy would travel to Kansas City to attend all of her grandson's soccer games.

Shirley was very involved in PEO, and she and Tommy were involved in many philanthropic endeavors in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Craig T. Smith; and sister, Jean (Eichstadt) Wells.

Survivors include daughter, Karen Smith of Seattle, Washington; grandson, Christopher Smith (Ashley) of Overland Park, Kansas; great-grandson, Jackson Smith; daughter-in-law, Diane Smith of Overland Park, Kansas; and brother, Lou Linville of Smithville, Missouri.

Farewell Services at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests they be made to Ashland United Methodist Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.