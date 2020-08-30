Shiloh D. Smith, 35, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

He was born in St. Joseph, to Judy Lizar (RC) and Gary D. Smith and his second mother, Tina Merritt.

Survivors include: parents; brothers, Thad Helton and Bryson Smith, and Shane and Teddy Marti; sisters, Skyler Lizar and Sherrie Baldwin; sons, Tice Smith and Xavier Gibbons; his special friend, Erin Gibbons; and numerous nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roy and Charlotte Helton and paternal grandparents, Harold Smith and Evelyn Johnson.

Shiloh enjoyed flipping antiques, fishing and working on cars.

"FLY HIGH LOLO - WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU."

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.