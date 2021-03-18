Smith, Sheldon L. 1937-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Sheldon "Butch" Lee Smith 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born July 9, 1937, in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Gower High School, and was a truck driver for Werner Enterprises for many years. He liked to eat and traveling to Colorado, watching birds and wildlife.

Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, and his parents Emmtt Smith and Lois Connell.

Survivors include: son, Billy Smith, Plattsburg, Missouri; daughter, Bobbee Karguth (Brian Moran), Savannah, Missouri; sons, Barry (Yolanda) Smith, and Brian Smith; 13 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Melissa) Connell; sister, GeGe (Jim) Brenner.

Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.