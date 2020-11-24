Smith, Sharon K. 1952-2020

Sharon K. Smith, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

She was born March 25, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Donald and Anna Smith.

Sharon was a loving, caring mom and inspiration to many. She loved the Lord, enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, John Baynham, Jr.

Survivors include her children, Durham Baynham, Sr. and Lashawn Baynham.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.