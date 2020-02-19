Sharon Ann Smith, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

She was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Atchison, Kansas.

Sharon married James Smith, June 17, 1967.

He survives of the home.

She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica Academy in 1956.

Sharon worked at the Atchison Globe and MAUR HILL-Mount Academy for 15 years, then later Valley Hope for 30 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, cooking, family dinners and was a great caregiver. She worried more about her family than she did herself.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Paul and Lucille (Hill) Cicewski; and sister, Mary Louise Schieber.

Additional survivors include: sisters: Janet Hall, Paulette Rettele (Bob), Delores Scherer (Robert) and Karen Herbert (Dale); numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

The family with gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.