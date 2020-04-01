Smith, Sharon 1931-2020

Sharon (Knapp) Smith, 89, of St. Joseph, formerly of Arnold, Missouri, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her daughter's home in St. Joseph.

Sharon was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Evansville, Indiana, to Norman and Madge (Chism) Knapp.

She grew up in Evansville, but lived most of her married life in Arnold.

Sharon married James Dewey Smith, on Aug. 12, 1950.

He preceded her in death in Aug. of 2009.

She was also preceded by: her parents; a sister; three brothers; and a son.

Sharon is survived by: her daughter, Sondra Quick, of St. Joseph; son, James Gregory Smith, of Davie, Florida; seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and a brother, Paul Wayne Knapp, of Evansville.

There will be no St. Joseph public visitation or memorial services.

Memorials can be made to: Brookdale Church in St. Joseph, in care of Harman Rohde Funeral Home, P.O.Box 426, Wathena, KS 66090.

Arrangements handled by the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena, Kansas.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.