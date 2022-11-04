Smith, Sandra L. 1944-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Sandra Louise Smith, 77, of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at her home.
Sandra was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Buchanan County, Missouri. She has lived in St. Joseph, Higginsville, Missouri, and Stanberry.
She worked at the Opportunity Workshop Inc. in Stanberry from Nov. 16, 1973, to July 19, 1991, and then from July 16, 1998 thru March 20, 2018, when she retired.
Sandra loved singing, dancing, Mickey Mouse, and Elvis Presley. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Stanberry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald H. Smith; mother, Fern L. (Brown) Smith; brothers, Steve and Donald A. Smith; and sister-in-law, Donna Smith.
Survivors: brother, Walter B. Smith, St. Joseph; extended family members, Kelly and Martin Weatherd; those who called her grandma, Sandy, Rebecca and Jonathan Raymond; Richard and Amanda Brooke; Kiara, Amelia, Kinzlee, Bryan and Rory; caregiver, Judy Ellis and her many other caregivers; special friend, Vicky Fish; and her housemates, Carmeta and Angela.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First Christian Church in Stanberry. Private graveside service and burial in the Berlin Cemetery, King City, Missouri.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
