BETHANY, Mo. - Royce Eldon Smith, 85, Bethany, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial following in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Miriam Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.