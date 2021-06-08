Smith, Ronald C. St. Joseph, Mo.

Ronald C. Smith
Ronald "Dean" Curtis Smith, 59, St. Joseph, died June 1, 2021, at a local residential care facility. Dean was a life - long resident of St. Joseph and a graduate of Central High School. Dean was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Lee Smith and Clementine (Hoard) Smith; a daughter, Tyisha Smith; and a sister, Patricia Smith.
He is survived by his sisters, Rosetta, Sandra, Janet (Lynn); brothers, Doyle and Mark Smith.
Memorial Service will be noon Friday St. Francis Baptist Temple.
Inurnment Ashland Cemetery, services under the direction, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
