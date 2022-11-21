Vernis L. Smith-Roberts 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Nov. 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Vera & Guy Smith. She attended Benton High School.
She worked at Mannings Grocery Store and cafe in Stockyards Exchange building, as well as several other places as a cashier. she also was the owner operator of the Country Junction antique store in Southside St. Joseph. Vernis enjoyed being a part of the community and was a staunch Southside supporter; she enjoyed her antique store and helping out in the community, she was always willing to lend a helping hand, but most especially, she loved spending children and grandchildren. Recently, she attended at family reunion at her son James's house and loved watching the corn hole tournament.
She was a member of South Side Progressive Association and the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.
Vernis was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Brenda Baines; granddaughters, Amanda Snethen and Jessica Alsbury; brother, Jack Smith; sisters, Vicky Townsend and Ruby Stagner.
She is survived by: daughters, Linda (Roger) Hanken and Laura (Ken) Nutt, both of St. Joseph; son, James (Annette) Nutt, Weston, Missouri; brothers: Dennis Smith, Robert "Butch" Smith and Terry (Vicky) Smith of Arizona; sister, Kay Smith; son-in- law, Jack Baines; grandchildren: Andrea (Rich) Frank, Holly (Chris) Odowd, Jamie (Vince) Snethen, Shannon Crampton, Jana (Larry) Helfery, and Joshua (Tiffany) Alsbury; as well as 19 great grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial services starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Kevin Mayberry officiating.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
