Smith, Robert L. St. Joseph, Mo.

Robert L. Smith
Robert Lee Smith, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away, Sept. 25, 2021.
Survived by daughter, Julie (Chad) German; grandchildren, Cory and Delaney German; mother, Imogene Smith; brother Ronald Smith; sister, Sharon (Norris) Stricker.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Donations: Head for the Cure or the Glioblastoma Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
