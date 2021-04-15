ROCK PORT, Mo. - Richard R. Smith, 80, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, Living Community, St. Joseph.
Preceded: parents, Ray Frank and Dorothy (Larson) Smith; wife, Rene Smith; son, Kerry Oswald; sister, Cheryl Poppa; numerous brothers, sisters in law.
Survivors: children, Roger (Alice) Oswald, Macclenny, Florida, Ronald Oswald, Jacksonville, Florida, Kim Smith, Bethany, Missouri; four grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; siblings, Burt Smith, St. Joseph, Amy Lynn Smith, Kansas City, Missouri; sister-in-law, Betty (Jake) McCall, Rock Port; numerous nieces, nephews.
Graveside Service and Interment: Friday, April 16, 2021, English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
There is no family visitation. Open visitation begins 9 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Memorials: American Cancer Society
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
