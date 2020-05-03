Smith, Rev. J.W. 1943-2020

ELWOOD, Kan. - Rev. J.W. Smith, 76, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Phelps County, Missouri.

John married Carol Vincent Feb. 7, 1964; she survives of the home.

He was ordained minister with Assembly's of God and Pastor of New Life Assembly of God in Elwood.

John was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha (Stough) Smith.

Additional survivors include: sons, Craig Smith (Shelley), Steve Smith (Susan Beasley); grandchildren: Jacob Clark (Courtney), Drew Wilson (Samantha), Caleb Wayne and Austin Mark Smith, Whitney Day (Wayne), Hoyte Bronson; great-grandchildren: Wesley, Lucas, Cole and Easton; brothers: Jimmy, Jerry and Rev. Steve Smith, and their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.