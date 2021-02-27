Smith, Peggy A. 1941-2021 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Peggy Ann Ellis Smith, 79, of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Kendall and Crystal's home with her family by her side.

She was born July 27, 1941, in Gentry County, Missouri, the daughter of Albert Dale and Irene (Evans) Ellis. On June 27, 1959, she married Vondale Smith in Stanberry. He preceded her in death on May 1st, 2017.

Peggy was a 1959 graduate of Stanberry High School and earned her Child Development Associate in 1981 and served as a preschool teacher at Stanberry Head Start. She worked for the Stanberry Mfg. Company and American Linen Company in St. Joseph. In 1974 she began her work as a pre-school teacher with the Stanberry Head Start until her retirement in 2000. She touched many young lives and families in the Stanberry/Conception/King City area. She was a partner in farming with Vondale for over 50 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stanberry and grew up in the Maple Grove Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School director many times over the years. She was a member of the Marian Misner Women's group and the local Red Hat society.

She was an avid reader, loved bowling, camping, traveling and blue grass music. She loved to cook for her family and try new recipes. She enjoyed going to bowling tournaments and Red Hat activities. Her passion was spending time with her family and she was their biggest cheerleader. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved to watch them participate in music and sporting events and over the years traveled many miles to watch them compete.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Zella Smith; sister, Carolyn Conover, brothers, Earl Ellis and Stephen Ellis and grandson, Jacob Smith.

She is survived by two sons, Kendall and Crystal Smith, and Randall and Tammy Smith both of Stanberry; a daughter, Michelle Phillips and Dan Throckmorton, Savannah, Missouri; two brothers, Jerry and Glenda Ellis, Bethany, Missouri, Max and Judy Ellis, Stanberry; sister, Nancy and Everett Henderson, Xenia, Ohio; grandchildren, Cory and Bess Phillips, Ryen and Kelsey Phillips, Micah and Meagan Phillips, Brooke and David Libby, Brett and Taylor Smith, Brendan Smith, Gentry Woodward, Whitney and Craig Russell, Ashley and Aron Long, Colby and Marlyn Gibson; great grandchildren, Raedyn Phillips, Mayzie Phillips, Jace Phillips, Zaryn Smith, Max Phillips, Ellis Smith, Addilyn Libby, Corynne Smith, Vaida Long, Abel Smith, Emma Russell, and Warren Libby; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church where friends may call after 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Mission's Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.