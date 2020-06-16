Smith, Olive "Maxine" 1928-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Olive "Maxine" Smith, 92, of Albany, Missouri, passed away June 12, 2020 at Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.

Maxine was born January 27, 1928 in Warren County, Iowa, the daughter of William Franklin and Ada May (Arney) Kinder.

On October 21, 1945, she married Charles W. Smith. He preceded her in death March 31, 1996.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son Charles Wayne Smith; and four brothers, Ira, Burl, Marvin and Bob Kinder.

Maxine was a homemaker and a member of the Lone Star Baptist Church.

Survivors: sons, Gerald (Cindy) Smith, Brownsburg, Indiana; Don (Janet) Smith, Gladstone, Missouri; daughter, Charlene (Jim) Engle, Triplett, Missouri; sister, Mary Pyle, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Burial: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri.

There is no scheduled family visitation, however friends may call from 10 to noon on Friday prior to the graveside service at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Memorial Contributions: Lone Star Baptist Church in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.