Smith, Norman E. 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Norman Eugene Smith, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sat. Nov. 26, 2022, at the Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph.
Norman was born on April 8, 1932, in Rushville, Missouri, the son of Eugene F. and Eva Pearl (Owen) Smith.
He attended grade school and graduated from the new Rushville High School in 1950.
Norman served in the United States Air Force for four years, two years in Japan.
He enjoyed sports and was an outstanding basketball player and softball catcher, playing in the St. Joseph Metro Fast-pitch League for several years. Norman worked in a family business the Smith Box Company in Rushville for several years, then became a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy. He later earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Missouri Western College and became a parole officer, until his retirement. He was an active member of the Rushville Christian Church serving as a Deacon, Elder and Chairman of the Board for many years. He was a charter member of the former Rushville Lions Club.
He was married to Bonnie Pearl Garrison on May 1, 1959. They have been married for 63 years.
Survivors include: his wife, Bonnie P. Smith, of the home; a brother, Lee Roy Smith, St. Joseph; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Smith, Atchison, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; brothers, Harold Wayne and wife, Maxine Smith and Terry Smith; sister-in-law, Margaret Smith, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Rushville Christian Church, with Rev. George Baugh officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rushville Christian Church or charity of the donor's choice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchisson, KS 66002, who is handling the arrangements.
