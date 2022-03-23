Smith, Nadine R. 1935-2022 Mound City, Mo.

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Nadine Ruth (Hall) Smith, 87, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away in her home on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Nadine was born on Feb. 28, 1935, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Donald and Helena Hall.
Nadine graduated May 1952 from Omaha Tech High School.
On Aug. 2, 1952, she married the love of her life, Lyle E. Smith of Missouri Valley, Iowa. They became parents to four children. Lyle and Nadine moved to Corning, Missouri, in 1956, moved to Adkins Hill in 1972, moved to Big Lake in 1980, and in 1994 they made their home in Mound City.
Nadine worked at Fabric Unique, Craig, Missouri. For many years she had Nadine's Ceramics.
Nadine knew the Lord as her personal Lord and Savior, and was a member of the First Christian Church, Mound City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; their son, Lyle A.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donna (Robert) Stolz and Lavinia (Ed) Jones.
Nadine is survived by her children, Rhonda (Jim) Krueger and Donnie (Karra) Smith, all of Mound City, Vicki (Dan) Pruch, Omaha; and daughter-in-law, Gina Smith, Arlington, Washington; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon (Don) Robson, Ocala, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
Memorials may be directed to the Mound City Nutrition Site.
Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
