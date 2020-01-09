Smith, Michael D. 1985-2020

On Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Michael David Smith, father and beloved son, passed away at age 34 in St. Joseph.

Mike was born on July 23, 1985, in Dunoon, Scotland, to David and Rae (Elder) Smith.

He graduated from Huntingdon Area High School in 2004 and received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Vatterott College in 2011.

Mike had a passion for music and played percussion instruments in the HAHS marching Bearcats.

He also enjoyed watching movies, playing games, and RPG gaming.

He had the ability to bring a smile to anyone's face.

He enjoyed spending time with his son David, until his health prevented him from doing so.

Mike was preceded in death by: his grandfathers, Ron Smith and Lee Elder; his grandmother, Margaret Elder; and his uncle, Richard Smith.

He is survived by: his father, R. David Smith; his mother, S. Rae Smith; son, David James Smith; his sister, Donna; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Flowers or donations may be sent to: Rosa Smith, 706 Locust Street, Apt. 5, St. Joseph, MO 64501. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.